1 man with serious injuries during Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Racing Event

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE SHORE, MN (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff says on Jan. 15, it received a report of a snowmobile crash in the area of Jacobs Road, in rural Lake Shore, MN.

Deputies and responders got to the scene and found a 26-year-old male snowmobile operator had crashed on the scene.

Officials say the man is from Mayville, WI and was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event.

The man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.

