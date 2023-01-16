1 man with serious injuries during Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Racing Event

LAKE SHORE, MN (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff says on Jan. 15, it received a report of a snowmobile crash in the area of Jacobs Road, in rural Lake Shore, MN.

Deputies and responders got to the scene and found a 26-year-old male snowmobile operator had crashed on the scene.

Officials say the man is from Mayville, WI and was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event.

The man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.

