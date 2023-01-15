‘Wouldn’t wish that upon anyone’: Pulmonary embolisms can strike at anytime

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The holidays were a tough time for the Brenden family, as Paula Brenden, a mom and a wife, collapsed after having a pulmonary embolism. Despite efforts to save her life, Brenden died on December 21, 2022.

“We noticed that she was kind of passing out on us and again we didn’t really know that that was all about.” said Corey Brenden, Paula husband.

The Brenden’s knew something was wrong the night before Thanksgiving, and after she passed out the family worked to save her life while paramedics made their way to the house. Paula’s son, Jack, preformed CPR on his mom.

“It’s pretty terrible to be honest. Wouldn’t wish that upon anyone really.” said Jack Brenden.

After her death because of the pulmonary embolism, it left the family to reflect on who Pamela was and what she meant to them. Despite her multiple sclerosis, the 55-year-old lived life each day not allowing the MS to slow her down according to her family.

“You really see just how amazing of a person she was and her personality was just kind of everything. She walked into a room and it lit up.” said Lauren Brendan, Paula’s daughter.

The Mayo Clinic defines a pulmonary embolism as a blood clot that blocks and stops the flow of blood to an artery in the lung. That can be life-threatening according to health officials. The signs of PE can vary, but it includes shortness of breath, chest pains and fainting. If you are experiencing any of these without explanation, you should seek urgent medical attention.

Symptoms that can occur with a pulmonary embolism according to the Mayo Clinic:

- A cough that may include bloody or blood-streaked mucus

- Rapid or irregular heartbeat

- Lightheadedness or dizziness

- Excessive sweating

- Fever

- Leg pain or swelling, or both, usually in the back of the lower leg

- Clammy or discolored skin

The harsh reality with PEs is that you can’t do much to prevent it from happening according to health experts.

“There really is no specific set of precautions that they can take other than staying active beyond just normal, kind of healthy lifestyle.” said Essentia Health Dr. Karol Kremens.

