Warm Weekend Continues

Happening Now

We saw clouds blanketing the area for much of the day today. However, the sun came out just in time for a nice looking sunset here in Fargo.

We’re starting to see those clouds lift to the north east and we’re seeing a bit sleet and freezing rain up in the Devils Lake Basin.

Today has been a bit on the breezy side but that breeze has been out of the south and has been bringing warmer air into our area!

Temperatures are currently in the 20s for most though we have some in the south sitting in the low 30s!

We’re much much warmer today than we were yesterday and on Thursday. A lot of places are over 10° warmer than they were at the same time yesterday. Here in Fargo, we are close 20° warmer.

The Next 24 Hours

As we look through the next 24 hours, we will see some like snow and freezing rain type precipitation move quickly through our northwest counties. Most of it looks like it will skirt outside of our area but those in Rolette and Towner Counties should be prepared for a little bit of iciness during the late evening hours.

That precip will move out of the area fairly quickly and things will be mostly quiet overnight but by morning we could see some light snow for folks in the south and south east. This batch of snow will also move quickly as it dissipates as we head toward lunch

By lunch we will continue on our nice warm up. A lot of places will be nearing 30°. The breeze will be less of an issue at that time as well.

As we move into the evening hours, we will start to see some fog develop in the northwest. It will move to the south as we move through the evening hours and toward bedtime. We will also see more snow develop in the far south but it will push into southern ND by midnight.

By morning, temperatures across the area will be pretty close to what they are now.

By the afternoon, we could see quite a few people reach into the above freezing category as wee see some breaks in the clouds.

Here in Fargo, we will see fairly steady temperatures. We will start in the mid 20s and end the day in the upper 20s.

The Next Seven Days

Unfortunately, our warm stretch will just be contained to this weekend. Our temperatures will return to near seasonable next week. We will still be a couple of degrees above average though. We have a couple shots of snow on Tuesday and again next weekend. Still a relatively pleasant week weather-wise.

SUNDAY: Our warming trend continues through the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s. There is a chance for some snow in the south on Sunday morning as well as Sunday night with a break in the snow during much of the day.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Some light snow is expected on Monday evening into Tuesday on Tuesday. We could see snow into Lakes Country and as far north as Fargo. Snow chances fall off north of I-94. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs in the 20s to near 30°. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit but we keep the cloudy conditions as the bulk of the snow arrives..

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday, and there is a chance for some snow. Models do not agree on the track, so we will monitor and continue to update. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Thursday currently holds the better potential for some snow in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. We will keep you posted with the very latest. By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs.

SATURDAY: We continue with our chances of snow on Saturday. This snow is expected to be light, but things can change between then and now. We will continue to update you as this chance moves closer. Temperatures will be a bit colder than the end of the work week. We will see lows in the single digits and teens with highs in the teens and twenties.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.