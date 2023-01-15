Contests
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries

By Bobby Falat
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults.

Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.

These allegations do not involve minors.

No other information has been released at this time, stay with Valley News Live for updates on this investigation.

6:00PM News January 14 - Part 3
6:00PM News January 14 - Part 2
6:00PM Weather - January 14
6:00PM News January 14 - Part 1
