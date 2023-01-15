Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Unclear whether Hamlin will attend Bills game after collapse

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(John Amis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It is unclear whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

A person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule had told The Associated Press on Sunday that Hamlin planned to attend. He later said those “plans may have changed.”

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private since being released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills’ stadium on Saturday but has not been seen in public since being rushed off the field in Cincinnati in an ambulance on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, much of the time in critical condition.

Charged up fans are eager to blunt the memory of Hamlin’s collapse, when the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh exurb of McKees Rocks stood up after making a tackle against the Bengals, then fell backwards, landing motionless on the turf at Paycor Stadium.

The Bills have not released any details about Hamlin’s plans for the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
The Diocese of Fargo has removed Father Neil Pfeifer from ministries after receiving...
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Jacob Hansen playing the drums
Fargo senior heading to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall
Autumn Little Solider, Chance Johnson.
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized

Latest News

Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Jan. 11,...
Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman...
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Photos of the aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine