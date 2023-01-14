Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to Fargo Police, a routine traffic stop turned into an arrest after the suspect, a 25-year old Fargo resident fled and was not pursued.

At 3:46p.m., FPD attempted a routine traffic stop in the 4200 block of 13th Ave S; the vehicle fled from police and was not pursued. Officers then located the vehicle abandoned at Island Park. They sent out a K-9 unit and found the occupant of the vehicle who was taken into custody.

The occupant was identified as Reegan Duchaine who was arrested for outstanding warrants. FPD is not searching for any additional suspects from this incident at this time.

