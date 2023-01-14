Contests
Bill would outlaw sanctuary cities in North Dakota

Representative Matthew Heilman, R-Bismarck.(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill to ban sanctuary cities in North Dakota is making its way through the State Legislature.

The bill would require the state, a political subdivision, or a higher-ed institution to work with federal authorities to verify or report the immigration status of an individual.

“The southern border is in utter disarray, and federal authorities have totally failed us when it comes to immigration and protecting our border. And you see all these sanctuary cities on the coast and down south, and it’s more so just a proactive piece of legislation to prevent that sort of thing from happening here,” said Representative Matthew Heilman, R-Bismarck.

Representative Heilman says he hasn’t heard of any cities planning to adopt sanctuary ordinances in North Dakota. The legislation was passed out of committee by a vote of 11-3.

