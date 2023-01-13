MN lawmakers consider free meal policy for schools

M.N. (Valley News Live) - As the pandemic began to fade and the world slowly returned to normal, over the last year or so, there were many things people were happy to see go away.

One thing some people now miss was the nationwide free meal program in schools. Last August brought a new school year, and along with it, the return of paying for school lunches. However, numbers show school food debt is starting to add up.

West Fargo reports their district-wide school lunch debt stands at about $10,000. In Moorhead, it’s around $29,000. For Fargo Schools, the debt when they were paid in 2019 sat at over $17,000. As of earlier this week, it’s at over $43,000.

In the three districts, high school lunch costs anywhere from $2.50 to $2.75 per day. According to the schools’ policies, if balances are not paid, reminders are first sent to families and collection efforts continue until they no longer have a negative balance.

All districts say they encourage struggling families to apply for free or reduced cost meals on their respective websites. Eligibility is based on annual household income, relative to household size.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.