Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

MN lawmakers consider free meal policy for schools

Schools in the F-M area report more than $80,000 worth of district-wide school lunch debt.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

M.N. (Valley News Live) - As the pandemic began to fade and the world slowly returned to normal, over the last year or so, there were many things people were happy to see go away.

One thing some people now miss was the nationwide free meal program in schools. Last August brought a new school year, and along with it, the return of paying for school lunches. However, numbers show school food debt is starting to add up.

West Fargo reports their district-wide school lunch debt stands at about $10,000. In Moorhead, it’s around $29,000. For Fargo Schools, the debt when they were paid in 2019 sat at over $17,000. As of earlier this week, it’s at over $43,000.

In the three districts, high school lunch costs anywhere from $2.50 to $2.75 per day. According to the schools’ policies, if balances are not paid, reminders are first sent to families and collection efforts continue until they no longer have a negative balance.

All districts say they encourage struggling families to apply for free or reduced cost meals on their respective websites. Eligibility is based on annual household income, relative to household size.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
generic crash
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
Autumn Little Solider, Chance Johnson.
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
crash graphic
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover

Latest News

Minnesota
Jan. 12 - School meals
VNL @ 10: More than 1,000 sex crime cases against ND kids investigated in 2022
10:00PM News January 12 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 12 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather January 12
10:00PM Weather January 12