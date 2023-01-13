Contests
Michael Myers wanted by sheriff’s office on Friday the 13th

A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man named Michael Myers is on their wanted list.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

The sheriff’s office said it’s pure coincidence that they listed the 44-year-old as wanted on Friday the 13th.

Myers happens to have the same name as the movie character from the “Halloween” movie franchise.

Georgia authorities said his last known address is in the Savannah area.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with further information on the wanted man to contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

