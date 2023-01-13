Ludacris to perform at halftime of Vikings’ play-off game

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live/WCCO) - The upcoming Minnesota Vikings playoff game just got its own halftime show.

Ludacris will perform at the game on Sunday, January 15. The Vikings made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

The star rapper has performed at halftime for other NFL teams in the past.

The Vikings will try to win their first playoff game since 2019 on Sunday versus the Giants.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.