Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Ludacris to perform at halftime of Vikings’ play-off game

Vikings announce Ludacris will play at halftime on January 15, 2023.
Vikings announce Ludacris will play at halftime on January 15, 2023.(Minnesota Vikings Twitter)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live/WCCO) - The upcoming Minnesota Vikings playoff game just got its own halftime show.

Ludacris will perform at the game on Sunday, January 15. The Vikings made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

The star rapper has performed at halftime for other NFL teams in the past.

The Vikings will try to win their first playoff game since 2019 on Sunday versus the Giants.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Autumn Little Solider, Chance Johnson.
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized
Shawn Schwandt
UPDATE: Police investigating south Fargo stabbing
crash graphic
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover

Latest News

Last defendent sentenced in drug ring targeting ND Indian Reservations
Last Defendant Sentenced to Serve in Federal Prison for a Large Drug Distribution Enterprise Targeting the Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold Indian Reservations
Move Over Law
AAA ND leads effort to expand state’s Move Over Law to disabled vehicles
Michael Hull
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of possessing child porn
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of possessing child porn
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of possessing child porn