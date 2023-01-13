Warming Ensues with a Few Growing Pains

South wind has been gusty, and we have been slow to warm. But that warmer pattern is the headline to our weekend forecast.

Currently, we have temperatures that have really warmed most to the west. The radar has been pretty quiet, even as a few areas have had flakes. Those flurries have been pretty minimal. There are increasing clouds from the west as warmer air pushes in. More light showers of snow cannot be ruled out as this trend continues.

Wind speeds across the region have been mainly under 30 mph, but persistent speeds over 15 have been moving in from the west.

Your forecast into Saturday morning will bring a trend toward even warmer temperatures. That is right! Temperatures will continue to warm overnight as south wind mixes out the old cold, and ushers in milder air. Clouds and areas of light snow showers will be possible at times with little to no appreciable accumulation. Temperatures in the morning will be near 20 in the Devils Lake to Jamestown areas, and in the mid to upper teens elsewhere.

Saturday will bring spotty areas of light snow and quite possibly some areas of FREEZING DRIZZLE/RAIN. Please watch for slick roads region-wind. Temperatures warm into the mid 20s east to low 30s west of the Red River. Wind will continue primarily out of the south at 15-25 mph. The areas of snow and light freezing rain will surge north into southern Canada into the nighttime, as temperatures remain mild after dark!

Your forecast for Fargo shows temperatures rising from the teens in the morning to near 30 in the afternoon. South wind at 15-30 mph will continue. It will be cloudy and the best chance of precip will be to our west and north.

Your regional forecast for Saturday afternoon shows a nice warm up for all locations, south winds over 20 at times and some light snow and freezing rain possible mainly along and north of HWY 200 into the afternoon and evening.

Now a look at the next 7 days.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend returns the beginning of the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Some light snow is expected on Monday, but at this time it’s looking to narrowly miss us to the south. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs in the 20s to near 30°. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit but we keep the cloudy conditions.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday, and there is a chance for some snow. Models do not agree on the track, so we will monitor and continue to update. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Thursday currently holds the better potential for some snow in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. We will keep you posted with the very latest. By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs.

