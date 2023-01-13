FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead’s six week long Frostival celebration starts on January 14th, and runs through February 25th.

The yearly celebration was developed to combat the cold winter months in our area and is packed with indoor and outdoor event for the entire family.

There are several returning events, such as the Snow Sculpture Competition, the Coffee and Cocoa Crawl, and the cardboard sled races, as well as many new events.

A few of the new events include Winter Warm-up at the Rourke, Frostival Horseshoe Tournament, Hearth & Frost Block Party at Broadway Square, and February Fest at Junkyard Brewing Company.

Most of the events are free, and open to the public. For any additional information, visit their website at frostival.com.

