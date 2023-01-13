Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Electrical outlet causes fire in East Grand Forks

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The entryway of an East Grand Forks home is seriously damaged following a fire.

The fire department says it rushed to the 100 block of Venus Dr. NE around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the fire.

One man was home at the time and was able to get out safely.

Damage was contained to the entry of the home.

Authorities say an overloaded electrical circuit started the fire because it had too many devices plugged into it, including a space heater.

A reminder, a space heater should also be plugged directly into a wall outlet and kept away from anything that could catch on fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Autumn Little Solider, Chance Johnson.
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized
crash graphic
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
Police lights
Bismarck police Lieutenant suspended after refusing DUI test

Latest News

Jelly Roll to perform at Red River Valley Fair
Jelly Roll coming to the Red River Valley Fair
Frostival 2023
FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – January 13
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – January 13
Police investigating south Fargo stabbing
Police investigating south Fargo stabbing