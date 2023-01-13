Electrical outlet causes fire in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The entryway of an East Grand Forks home is seriously damaged following a fire.

The fire department says it rushed to the 100 block of Venus Dr. NE around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the fire.

One man was home at the time and was able to get out safely.

Damage was contained to the entry of the home.

Authorities say an overloaded electrical circuit started the fire because it had too many devices plugged into it, including a space heater.

A reminder, a space heater should also be plugged directly into a wall outlet and kept away from anything that could catch on fire.

