Deadly head-on crash south of Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after a head-on crash on Highway 1806 in North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:25 p.m. on January 12, approximately 20 miles south of Mandan.

The crash report says a 24-year-old woman from Bismarck was driving north on 1806 near mile marker 49 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the the southbound lane.

The car hit the front left bumper of a Ford F150 pickup and crashed into the east ditch. The pickup ended up in the west ditch.

The 24-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A 69-year-old woman from Bismarck, who was driving the pickup, was taken to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the pickup was not hurt.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the airbags deployed in both vehicles and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

