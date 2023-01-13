14 cattle die after semi tips in Stutsman County

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 14 cattle died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Jamestown.

At 2 PM, a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. The driver, 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber from Browerville, MN, was negotiating a left hand turn to travel eastbound on the Interstate 94 on ramp.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Swartzentruber was traveling too fast while negotiating the turn causing the cattle to shift inside the trailer. This caused the semi and trailer to tip on the passenger side. Swartzentruber will be charged with ‘Care Required’.

The semi and trailer came to rest on the eastbound on ramp on its passenger side. With the assistance of Jamestown Rural Fire, Southwood Veterinary Clinic, and local ranchers, the cattle were transported to the Jamestown Livestock yard.

As a result of the crash, 14 cattle were pronounced deceased of 127 in transport. The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

