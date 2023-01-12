Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

White House: Classified documents found at Biden’s home

President Joe Biden's legal team found another batch of classified information at a second location, according to sources. (CNN, POOL, NATIONAL ARCHIVES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said Thursday, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former Washington institute.

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said after the initial documents were found by Biden’s personal lawyers, they examined other locations where records might have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Sauber said a “small number” of documents with classified markings were found in a storage space in Biden’s garage in Wilmington, with one document being located in an adjacent room.

Sauber said the Department of Justice was “immediately notified” after the documents were found and that department lawyers took custody of the records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
generic crash
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
Sandy's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo

Latest News

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bond
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; US inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
A man and two young children were shot after an altercation on a bus in Washington, D.C. (WJLA,...
Children ages 6 and 9 shot getting off DC bus
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park