Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Viral TikTok video raises more than $145K to help 82-year-old Walmart worker retire

An 82-year-old Walmart employee says he can retire thanks to a viral TikTok video. (Source: CNN, WJAR, RORY MCCARTY, GOFUNDME, GILBERT THE PARTY PIG)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A TikTok video became a viral fundraiser to help an older Walmart employee with his retirement.

Rory McCarty said he shared a video on the platform introducing his audience to Warren “Butch” Marion, an 82-year-old who had been working at Walmart for 16 years.

“I’ve seen this man just working and grinding at his age. It just blew me away,” McCarty said.

The TikTok user said he started a GoFundMe for the 82-year-old.

The fundraiser reportedly went viral, raising thousands in donations in a few days and helping the Navy veteran retire from his day job.

“Everything just took off, and I mean took off,” Marion said. “It was just unreal, can’t believe it.”

McCarty said he is happy a chance meeting between the two has led to a happy retirement for Marion.

“I’m excited for him. Because it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person,” McCarty said.

Currently, the GoFundMe account has more than $145,000 in donations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
generic crash
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Autumn Little Solider, Chance Johnson.
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire

Latest News

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson
Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson opens in downtown Fargo
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6
5:00 PM News January 12 - Part 2
5:00 PM News January 12 - Part 2