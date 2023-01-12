Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized

BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and 100+ fentanyl pills are now in police custody following a traffic stop.

The Berthold Police Department pulled over 36-year-old Chance Johnson of New Town on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Police searched the vehicle and found 118 fentanyl pills. Authorities say 44-year-old Autumn Little Soldier of New Town was in possession of the pills.

Little Soldier was arrested for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Johnson was arrested for meth paraphernalia and reckless driving.

