Tickets on sale for Twins Spring Training

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re dreaming of spring and watching a little baseball, you’re in luck!

Single-game tickets for Twins Spring Training went on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12. The 2023 Twins Spring Training schedule includes 17 home games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

Regular season single-game tickets will go on sale at noon on Thursday, January 19. The season includes 81 home games at Target Field. In celebration of Minnesota’s returning shortstop, special offers will be in place for the first four days (through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 22):

No Fees on Any Ticket Purchase – All fees will be waived for any regular season game ticket purchase made between noon CT on Thursday, January 19 and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 22.

$4 Ballpark Access Tickets – $4 Ballpark Access tickets can be purchased for regular season home games (excluding the Home Opener), while supplies last, between noon CT on Thursday, January 19 and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 22.

All tickets will be available for purchase online at twins.com, via phone at 612-33-TWINS or 800-33-TWINS, or in person at the Target Field Box Office. The Hammond Stadium Box Office at Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida will open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.