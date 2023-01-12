Contests
Sex offender arrested on multiple charges in Jamestown, police say

Jamestown Police say they arrested 37-year-old Garret Alan Loy around 3 p.m.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-risk sex offender was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Jamestown after an investigation, police say.

Jamestown Police say they arrested 37-year-old Garret Alan Loy around 3 p.m. following an investigation into a report of him having sex with a minor.

Police believe he had sex with the minor on several occasions over a week’s time, at various locations. Officers say they posed as the victim and lured Loy to a location where he was arrested and booked into the Stutsman County Jail.

He faces gross sexual imposition, luring by electronic means, corruption or solicitation of a minor, indecent exposure and felonious restraint charges.

