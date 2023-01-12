Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Organ shortage felt in North Dakota, around country

Organ transplants
Organ transplants(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first organ transplant success was a kidney in 1954. Since then, methods have continued to improve, and success stories have become more common. The United States even reached a major milestone last September: 1 million organ transplants. But more people than ever are still waiting for a life-saving transplant.

Transplants must be deemed a good match for a patient before surgery can occur. Doctors in North Dakota say the average waiting time for a transplant in our region is two to three years.

“During the COVID pandemic, we were really down because there were not enough organs, and people weren’t donating at the time. Now, we are picking up again,” said Dr. Nadim Koleilat, urology specialist and director of the transplant program at Sanford in Bismarck.

Doctors and scientists are hoping to ease the transplant shortage. Some scientists in a Minneapolis lab are working to bioengineer replacement organs. They’re currently trying to regrow pig livers to function like human livers. If the FDA agrees, additional experiments are set to take place later this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
Jessica Neulieb was arrested for a DWI after a car fire in Moorhead.
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
crime scene
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota

Latest News

A funeral was held for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton. Thornton died on January 5.
‘He was a gentle soul’: Funeral held for Norman County Sheriff
Funeral held for Norman County Sheriff Jan. 11, 2023
Funeral held for Norman County Sheriff Jan. 11, 2023
Kvalvog family pledges million-dollar match for Fargo Park District projects - January 11
Kvalvog family pledges million-dollar match for Fargo Park District projects - January 11
Eric Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in slaying of wife - January 11
Eric Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in slaying of wife - January 11
Raising awareness for ADA with legislators
Group helps raise awareness for ADA with ND legislators