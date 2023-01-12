Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Missing Ohio teen found shot, killed in an alley

Missing 15-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
By WTVG Staff, Willie Daniely III and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Ohio say a missing 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police received information Monday that missing 15-year-old DeAsia Green, a freshman at Start High School, had been shot. Officers found her dead in an alley in Toledo.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not identify any suspects. The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are unclear at this time.

Investigators told WTVG that DeAsia Green’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month. She was a “habitual runaway,” according to police, but her parents felt there was something different about the teen being missing this time.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to the area where DeAsia Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday the 15-year-old is the daughter of DeAndre Green, an unsolved homicide victim from 2010. WTVG highlighted his case last year for Case Files.

Police say DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with her father’s death.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
Jessica Neulieb was arrested for a DWI after a car fire in Moorhead.
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
crime scene
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota

Latest News

Grand Forks could soon see indoor multi-use facility
Indoor multi-use sports facility and aquatics center could soon come to Grand Forks
10:00PM News January 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 11 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather January 11
10:00PM Weather January 11
10:00PM News January 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 11 - Part 2