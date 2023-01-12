Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover

NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County.

The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94.

The crash report says a 65-year-old man from Bismarck was driving the pickup when he lost control, hit the ditch and rolled. The man was taken to the Valley City hospital for his injuries.

No one else was in the pickup and no other vehicles were involved.

Authorities say the roads had patchy ice and frost at the time of the crash.

