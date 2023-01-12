Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after possible cardiac arrest

Contests
Paramedics performed CPR on the 54-year-old before rushing her to the hospital
By Melissa Hernandez De La Cruz
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KARE 11) - Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was reportedly rushed to a hospital on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. PEOPLE and Fox News confirmed the star’s hospitalization. TMZ was the first to break the news. TMZ reports that emergency officials responded to a call reporting “a possible cardiac arrest” at the star’s California home. The outlet adds that paramedics performed CPR on the 54-year-old before rushing her to the hospital.

The star’s condition remains unclear. The singer and songwriter attended the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday night alongside her mother, Priscilla and Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the 2022 biopic movie “Elvis.” Butler won Best Actor in a Drama and thanked the Presley family during his speech.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Butler said to the mother-daughter duo. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever. "

Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, and is the sole daughter of American icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was also the sole heir to her father’s Graceland estate.

The 54-year-old has released three albums during her musical career. Presley has three children, including actress and model Riley Keough.

