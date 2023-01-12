Indoor multi-use sports facility and aquatics center could soon come to Grand Forks

Contests
Winter can feel long and summers feel short, that’s why a new multi-use facility is being proposed.
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks leaders held a meeting today to discuss the possibility of a brand new multi-use sports facility and aquatics center. Winter can feel long and summers feel short, that’s why a new multi-use facility is being proposed. It will provide year round training for kids and students.

The concept is to either have a facility which includes a golf simulator but if plans fall through or not enough funding exists, another concept is drawn up to exclude the golf simulation altogether.

Some sites being considered to house the new facilities are the Alerus Center, Choice Health Fitness, or the Columbia mall. Each site has it’s pros and cons but the Alerus center is looking to be the most prominent.

A proposed timeline for the project is to complete the study and finalize the budget by March of 2023. Another joint meeting is scheduled for March and will include the final draft of the project.

Funding is one of the biggest concerns and one plan for partial funding would be to increase the sales tax. One study found 79 percent of people would definitely support the project while 20 percent said it’s not likely they will support.

If the community would like to support the project you can do so by reaching out to Grand Forks leaders or the Governor.

