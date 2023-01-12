‘He was a gentle soul’: Funeral held for Norman County Sheriff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funeral escort was set up for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton, as numerous law enforcement agencies from North Dakota and Minnesota honored the late sheriff. They ushered him to his final resting place in Twin Valley, MN.

“The dedication and the brotherhood and sisterhood amongst those in law enforcement has impressed me all week.” said Pastor Al Brooks.

Thornton died on January 5 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed in December and his health rapidly declined. A funeral was held for him at the Ada Public School, where people full of emotion looked back and reflected their time with the 53-year-old.

“He was a gentle soul. A very kind, loving, caring man and it shows by the turnout today.” said Monica Winter.

Winter, much like the rest of those who attended, talked about his shy demeanor and sense of humor. Winter was a close friend of Sheriff Thornton and graduated with him in 1986. She shared what she would do if given one last chance to be around him.

“I’d just hug him. And tell him again how much I love him and he knows, he knew,” said Winter. “Just one last hug.”

