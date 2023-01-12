Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

‘He was a gentle soul’: Funeral held for Norman County Sheriff

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funeral escort was set up for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton, as numerous law enforcement agencies from North Dakota and Minnesota honored the late sheriff. They ushered him to his final resting place in Twin Valley, MN.

“The dedication and the brotherhood and sisterhood amongst those in law enforcement has impressed me all week.” said Pastor Al Brooks.

Thornton died on January 5 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed in December and his health rapidly declined. A funeral was held for him at the Ada Public School, where people full of emotion looked back and reflected their time with the 53-year-old.

“He was a gentle soul. A very kind, loving, caring man and it shows by the turnout today.” said Monica Winter.

Winter, much like the rest of those who attended, talked about his shy demeanor and sense of humor. Winter was a close friend of Sheriff Thornton and graduated with him in 1986. She shared what she would do if given one last chance to be around him.

“I’d just hug him. And tell him again how much I love him and he knows, he knew,” said Winter. “Just one last hug.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
Jessica Neulieb was arrested for a DWI after a car fire in Moorhead.
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
crime scene
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota

Latest News

Funeral held for Norman County Sheriff Jan. 11, 2023
Funeral held for Norman County Sheriff Jan. 11, 2023
Kvalvog family pledges million-dollar match for Fargo Park District projects - January 11
Kvalvog family pledges million-dollar match for Fargo Park District projects - January 11
Eric Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in slaying of wife - January 11
Eric Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in slaying of wife - January 11
Raising awareness for ADA with legislators
Group helps raise awareness for ADA with ND legislators