FPD officers convince terrorizing suspect to peacefully surrender

The Fargo Police Department says on Jan. 10, officers were able to successfully negotiate with...
The Fargo Police Department says on Jan. 10, officers were able to successfully negotiate with a terrorizing suspect and get her to peacefully come to her door.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says on Jan. 10, officers were able to successfully negotiate with a terrorizing suspect and get her to peacefully come to her door.

The suspect, 29-year-old Katheryn Pederson, is said to have made several threats to a Fargo business she was formerly an employee at. Police say she had sent emails allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. She is said to have also made verbal threats to law enforcement when she was told the business placed a trespass notice against her.

Later in the evening, FPD says they located Pederson at her home in S. Fargo. Officers responding to her home made a plan to safely communicate with her. One officer made verbal contact via phone and negotiated with her until she was detained.

