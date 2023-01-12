Contests
Critical time to help feed families in need

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s still a critical time to help feed families in need.

The Great Plains Food Bank say they serve one out of every 6 people in North Dakota.

Just last year, the food bank distributed more than 15 million pounds of food across the state, amounting to over 12 million meals that fed local families. Although, the need is continuing to grow.

It’s critical for children, seniors, and families that just need a little bit of help from time to time. We continue to serve more and more it seems like every year. We know it’s going to continue for quite some time now,” said Jared Slinde, the communications manager for the Great Plains Food Bank.

Donations are always being accepted. Along with food, the Great Plains Food Bank needs personal items like diapers and personal care products.

They are also always looking for volunteers. For more information on how to help visit the Great Plains Food Bank website.

GREAT PLAINS FOOD BANK- JANUARY 12
The Minnesota Twins run during spring training baseball practice on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021,...
Tickets on sale for Twins Spring Training
Noon Weather – January 12
Noon News January 12 - Part 2
