Colder Night Ahead with Some Returning Fog

Breathing easier today! With wind gusts into the 20s at times, the fog and smog have mixed out for the most part. Flakes have replaced the fog with the colder air flowing in. Expect this activity to be tapering off tonight.

Temperatures today have been steadily falling. We are in the teens for most but northeastern ND remains the coldest. That’s where the sun has been shining today but the sun has not helped in warming. Tonight, we are monitoring the potential for fog to redevelop in some places as winds go light. There will be a decrease in cloud cover as well through the overnight hours as high pressure continues to slide in.

Temperatures for Friday morning will widely be in the single digits with some readings below zero possible. Any morning fog won’t stick around too long as a south wind ramps up into the afternoon with gusts at times near 30mph. Overall, expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day. Temperatures remain cool after morning single digits. Highs only warm into the teens once again.. but the warm up is right around the corner

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend returns the beginning of the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Some light snow is expected on Monday, but at this time it’s looking to narrowly miss us to the south. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs in the 20s to near 30°. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit but we keep the cloudy conditions.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday, and there is a chance for some snow. Models do not agree on the track, so we will monitor and continue to update. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Thursday currently holds the better potential for some snow in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. We will keep you posted with the very latest.

