Breathing Easier Today with a Cooler, Cleaner North Breeze

TODAY: Breathing easier this morning! Fog has cleared with a brisk northerly wind taking over. We’re in the teens in most areas this morning, but with wind gusts into the 20s at times, wind chills are near zero.

Into our lunch-hour, we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and the breeze will start to taper off a bit north and west, but remain breezy south. Lunchtime temperatures will only be in the teens, and it will be wind-chilly. Tomorrow evening, temperatures will slide again into the single digits under the continued influence of high pressure and partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Chilly morning before a south wind kicks up. Overall, expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day. Temperatures remain cool after morning single digits. Highs only warm into the teens once again.. but the warm up is right around the corner

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend returns the beginning of the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Some light snow is expected on Monday, but at this time it’s looking to narrowly miss us to the south. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs in the 20s to near 30°. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit but we keep the cloudy conditions. No abundant sun Wednesday, but there is a chance for some snow. Models do not agree on the track, so we will monitor and continue to update. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days.

