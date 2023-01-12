Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson opens in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There may be a new vibe at some prime real estate in downtown Fargo. Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson is now open for business.

This is the second Blarney Stone location in the area, with the other located at along 9th Street East in West Fargo.

The downtown location promises the same authentic Irish atmosphere with scratch-made entrees, a range of 32 draft beers, a large selection of scotch and Irish whiskey, as well as wines and American favorites.

”It’s been so exciting to see it done now. There are still little things here and there. We are still working on our event room in the basement and the space on the rooftop as well. So there are still things that have to be completed. But as far as the street level, with the Blarney Stone, it is complete and it is marvelous,” said General Manager Tony Nasello.

Blarney’s will be open for lunch and dinner with their famous “Dinner in Dublin” breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. It’s located at 101 Broadway North.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.