Bismarck police Lieutenant suspended after refusing DUI test

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to refusing to take a DUI test, is suspended without pay for 30 days.

State troopers stopped Lt. Cody Trom just before 1 A.M. on January 1st for a suspected traffic violation.

Court records say that Trom wouldn’t perform a field sobriety test and refused a chemical breath test.

