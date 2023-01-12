Bismarck police Lieutenant suspended after refusing DUI test
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to refusing to take a DUI test, is suspended without pay for 30 days.
State troopers stopped Lt. Cody Trom just before 1 A.M. on January 1st for a suspected traffic violation.
Court records say that Trom wouldn’t perform a field sobriety test and refused a chemical breath test.
