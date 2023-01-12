Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Baby sloth born at London Zoo on New Year’s Day

A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.
A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.(London Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a swinging start to the new year at the London Zoo.

Born on New Year’s Day, an adorable baby sloth has aptly been named Nova, which means “new” in Latin.

The zookeepers said they won’t know the baby sloth’s sex until it’s confirmed by vets.

Nova is a two-toed sloth.

The sloth’s characteristic claws will grow up to four inches in length and will come in handy when the sloth is about a year old and ready to branch out on its own.

A zookeeper looking after Nova said baby sloths are very strong after they’re born. They immediately cling to their mother and stay holding on until they build the muscles they need to spend life slowly swinging from tree to tree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
generic crash
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
Sandy's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
The Justice Department reached a $31M settlement with City National Bank in the largest lending...
Bank to pay $31 million redlining settlement, DOJ’s largest ever
President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library;’ AG appoints special counsel
Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours