Appeals dropped against two former officers involved in Floyd case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Federal prosecutors are dropping appeals against two former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death.

A federal appeals court accepted the government’s request to drop appeals against Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

Back in July, A Federal judge sentenced Kueng to three years and Thao to three and a half years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Both of the sentences were lower than Federal prosecutors were looking for.

In May of 2020, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes, causing his death. Kueng helped in restraining Floyd by leaning on his back, and Thao prevented bystanders from intervening.

Next Wednesday, the Minnesota court of appeals will hear oral arguments in Derek Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction on a state charge of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. Chauvin then pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges and sentenced to 21 years.

