Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Appeals dropped against two former officers involved in Floyd case

Federal prosecutors are dropping appeals against two former Minneapolis police officers...
Federal prosecutors are dropping appeals against two former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death.(MGM)
By Sophie Helgeson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Federal prosecutors are dropping appeals against two former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death.

A federal appeals court accepted the government’s request to drop appeals against Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

Back in July, A Federal judge sentenced Kueng to three years and Thao to three and a half years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Both of the sentences were lower than Federal prosecutors were looking for.

In May of 2020, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes, causing his death. Kueng helped in restraining Floyd by leaning on his back, and Thao prevented bystanders from intervening.

Next Wednesday, the Minnesota court of appeals will hear oral arguments in Derek Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction on a state charge of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. Chauvin then pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges and sentenced to 21 years.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
generic crash
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
Sandy's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo

Latest News

Valley Today Fast Track – January 12
Valley Today Fast Track – January 12
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - January 12
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - January 12
Valley Today Weather – January 12
Valley Today Weather – January 12
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – January 12
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – January 12