Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash

Authorities say slick roads played a factor in the crash.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy.

Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.

Authorities say the driver did not see an Amish horse-drawn buggy at the bottom of the hill in time to stop.

The vehicle hit the right side of the buggy, causing it to overturn with two passengers inside. Troopers say the two passengers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford and its passenger were not hurt.

