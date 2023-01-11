Tuesday Cold Front Brings Snow, Relief from Stagnant Air

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: This morning, there will likely be icy and slick roads from light fresh snow. Temperatures to start the day will be similar to Tuesday night - teens west and 20s east. There will also once again be areas of fog and poor air quality. The Air Quality Alert is until 6PM Wednesday. The good news is that a northwesterly wind will start to pick up late in the afternoon, introducing fresh air and clearing out the air pollution.

High temperatures Wednesday will still be in the teens and 20s as they remain fairly steady from the morning hours.

With the increasing north wind later in the day, temperatures will begin to drop into the single digits late.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday will be drier with a bit of wind possible Friday with cooler air building in for a short stay. This wind will also help to clear out the smog and fog. While still quiet, Friday also look to be much of the same, perhaps a pinch cooler as high pressure moves into the region.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend returns the beginning of the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We’re currently tracking the possibility for another round of snow that will move into the area early next week. Some models suggest the snow will begin on Sunday evening while other suggest Monday evening. Either way some light snow is expected on Monday. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs around 30°. Temperatures Tuesday still look mild with overcast skies. Morning teens to near 20 with afternoon highs in the 20s.

