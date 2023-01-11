Thursday: Another Breezy, Cool Day with Less Fog/Smog

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 6PM Wednesday as the drier north air has yet to completely mix out all of the fog and smog. The good news is that the northerly wind will continue, introducing more fresh air and clearing out the air pollution. This will be a gradual process. In the meantime, take precautions if you are sensitive to poor air quality.

That snow has moved out of the region, but there were brief heavy snow showers at times for some in MN around Fosston/Bagley. There was a 4″ report in Fosston! Road conditions are faring a bit better for the evening drive though some newly slick spots remain.

Temperatures today were cooler than they have been the past couple of days. After highs earlier in the day in the mid 20s for most, temperatures began falling this afternoon behind the cold front that brought some snow to our region earlier today.

With the continued post-frontal north wind tonight bringing in drier and cooler air, temperatures will begin to drop into the single digits. There will also be a few pockets of clearing as high pressure begins to drift in from the northwest. By morning, temperatures will be coolest where there are clear spots, but the continued breeze will help things from getting too cold. Most can expect temperatures in the single digits for the morning bus ride/commute. Milder teens are expected south along the ND/SD border. It will feel colder as gusty NW winds remain.

Into our lunch-hour, we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and the breeze will start to taper off a bit north and west, but remain breezy south. Lunchtime temperatures will only be in the teens, and it will be wind-chilly. Tomorrow evening, temperatures will slide again into the single digits under the continued influence of high pressure and partly cloudy skies.

Late, winds will become light and variable before shifting to out of the south, and areas of FOG will once again return to the forecast into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog shouldn’t linger for too long as the south wind kicks up. Overall, expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day. Temperatures remain cool after morning single digits. Highs only warm into the teens once again.. but the warm up is right around the corner!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend returns the beginning of the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Some light snow is expected on Monday, but at this time it’s looking to narrowly miss us to the south. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs in the 20s to near 30°. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit but we keep the cloudy conditions. No abundant sun Wednesday, but there is a chance for some snow. Models do not agree on the track, so we will monitor and continue to update. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days.

