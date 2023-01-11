Students shaken up after school bus crash west of Bagley

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One student was hurt in a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Clearwater County, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 7.

A Honda CR-V was driving west on Highway 2 and a school bus from the Bagley School District was going north on County Road 7 when they collided in the intersection. The crash report says the roads were snow and ice covered.

Nine students were on the bus at the time of the crash and one was taken to a Bagley hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV is identified as 54-year-old Eric Norgaard of Bemidji, MN. The airbag deployed and the crash report says Norgaard has non-life threatening injuries.

The school bus driver, 62-year-old Felry Larson of Bagley, also received non-life threatening injuries.

