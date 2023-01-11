Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next.

Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear as much slush and snow as possible in an effort to make driving a little easier and safer.

“We’re moving into the areas with our motor graters and try to scrape that off and get to the bare pavement,” Paul Fiechtner with Fargo Public Works said.

Crews hit neighborhoods north of I-94 and east of I-29 Wednesday, with the rest of the city to be cleared Thursday and Friday. Fiechtner says if that doesn’t get the job done, crews will likely be out again soon.

“We’ll keep at it until we get the roads to where we want them,” he said.

Many in the Valley have voiced concerns on high snowbanks making some intersections difficult to navigate, which Fiechtner says his crews have been and continue to work on.

“That gives us two things when we widen the road like that, we clean up the sight-distance around the intersections and we also create room for the next snow storm,” he said.

Fiechtner adds while this winter isn’t too out of the ordinary when it comes to cost and the work his crews have put in, it’s still early in the season.

City officials remind homeowners not to park your cars on the streets this week if your neighborhood has yet to be cleaned. Crews will be working Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in neighborhoods south of I-94 and east of I-29.

