WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police have confirmed that a chase started in West Fargo this morning, January 11.

The suspects were heading southbound towards Horace before their car crashed into a ditch.

One man reportedly continued on foot before being apprehended by police.

No injuries are being reported at this time and there is no threat to the public.

