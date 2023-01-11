Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
Jessica Neulieb was arrested for a DWI after a car fire in Moorhead.
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
crime scene
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota
Fargo man accidental shooting
Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting

Latest News

Suspected arson investigation in West Fargo Jan. 11, 2023
Suspected arson investigation in West Fargo Jan. 11, 2023
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast
The fight is raging over the salt mine town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Russia, Ukraine fight for control of Soledar