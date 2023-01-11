Kvalvog family pledges million-dollar match for Fargo Park District projects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District is getting a big boost this Giving Hearts Day to help make two major projects a reality.

At January’s Fargo Park District board meeting, Board Commissioners announced a matching donation from Ray and Kathie Kvalvog ahead of Giving Hearts Day on February 9. The “Kvalvog Million Dollar Match” will include a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $1 million for Giving Hearts Day this year for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects.

“Through the Kvalvog family’s generosity, they would like to inspire others to join them in supporting these highly impactful projects. Our hope is to see this $1 million matched through community donations by Giving Hearts Day,” says Fargo Park District Foundation Director Craig Bjur.

The Fargo Parks Sports Complex is expected to be a destination facility with indoor space for thousands of community members and 20-plus local community organizations. It’s meant to provide a multi-purpose space for Fargo residents and surrounding communities. The Island Park Pool has served the community in its current design since 1977. As fixtures have reached the end of their lifespan, the District plans to update facilities in order to continue to serve the community through recreation, leisure and athletics.

Both projects are slated to be completed in 2024 and the Fargo Park District Foundation continues to actively fundraise for both. If you would like to support the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and the Island Park Pool, pre-giving is open now at GivingHeartsDay.org.

Another option for those wishing to donate can give by check to the Fargo Park District Foundation and include “Giving Hearts Day” in the memo line. Checks can be dropped off at the Fargo Park District Administration offices, 701 Main Ave, Fargo.

Naming opportunities are available for donations of $15,000 and above. All donations are eligible for the Kvalvog Million Dollar Match. Further questions can be directed to foundation@fargoparks.com.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.