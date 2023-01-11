Contests
House fire in North Moorhead

Crews rush to put out a fire at a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to put out a fire at a N. Moorhead home.
By Katie Bartnick and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead.

A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.

Moorhead Fire Department originally called for back-up from Fargo and Dilworth Fire Departments, but those crews were eventually called off.

The man and his dog were inside at the time of the fire, and both got out safely without serious injuries.

Investigators are looking for the cause.

