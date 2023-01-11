MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead.

A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.

Moorhead Fire Department originally called for back-up from Fargo and Dilworth Fire Departments, but those crews were eventually called off.

The man and his dog were inside at the time of the fire, and both got out safely without serious injuries.

Investigators are looking for the cause.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.