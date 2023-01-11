Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the rooftop units at the production facility nearly caught fire. Sandy’s Donuts posted on Facebook that luckily everyone is okay and the fire department was able to get there quickly and prevent the unit from going into flames.

The business says, other than the rooftop unit, nothing was damaged. Although the air quality in the building was deemed safe, Sandy’s decided to close the facility down for the remainder of the day due to the smoke.

All of the Sandy’s locations will be closed on Thursday, January 12, with plans to reopen on Friday.

