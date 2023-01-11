Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo

Sandy's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day
Sandy's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the rooftop units at the production facility nearly caught fire. Sandy’s Donuts posted on Facebook that luckily everyone is okay and the fire department was able to get there quickly and prevent the unit from going into flames.

The business says, other than the rooftop unit, nothing was damaged. Although the air quality in the building was deemed safe, Sandy’s decided to close the facility down for the remainder of the day due to the smoke.

All of the Sandy’s locations will be closed on Thursday, January 12, with plans to reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider arrested on multiple child abuse, neglect allegations
Left to right: Diona Lafontaine, Leslielyn Stevens, Delano Minor
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
Multiple fire crews rush to house fire in West Fargo
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
Jessica Neulieb was arrested for a DWI after a car fire in Moorhead.
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
crime scene
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota

Latest News

Suspected arson investigation in West Fargo Jan. 11, 2023
Suspected arson investigation in West Fargo Jan. 11, 2023
BISON WORLD: MORE THAN JUST AN AMUSEMENT PARK
Bison World: More than just an amusement park
California man found guilty of robbing bank in Bismarck
California Man Convicted of Bismarck Bank Robbery
Mahnomen Courthouse
Charges dismissed against Mahnomen foster mom for ‘lack of evidence’