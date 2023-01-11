Contests
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights.

But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage.

“It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and the gates are snowed in,” said Schroeder. “I don’t know exactly how they did it, but somehow they got this door open.”

The theft has affected more than just Schroeder’s ability to clear snow.

“It feels even more than a personal space violation. It just kind of feels gross.”

And it’s affecting more than one person, such as Thomas a thirteen-year-old who clears snow for Schroeder to pay for summer camp. Upon learning about the theft, Thomas sent this statement from school:

“That is so dumb. I will still clean her snow because that’s what I said I would do. It will be hard. I hope whoever took it either gives it back or pays for a new one for Monica. This is my first job and I didn’t think it would become a crime zone! Please bring it back.”

While, Schroeder’s already filed a police report, she’s taken measures into her own hands with checking pawnshops with the snow blower’s serial number.

“Keep track of serial numbers in general, even for insurance purposes, if you have a fire or something like that,” said Seth Dye, store owner of Pawn Pros. “Generally for stolen items, without the serial number in hand it’s hard to prove the item is yours.”

And for Schroeder, she just wants her property and sense of security back.

“It’s been my sanctuary. It’s safe and it’s cozy and I’ve never had to worry about it. And now apparently I do.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

