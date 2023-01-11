Dr. Colin Irvine selected as next President for Concordia College

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concordia College announced Dr. Colin Irvine has been chosen as the next president of the college. Irvine is currently provost and senior executive vice president at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD.

He will become the college’s 12th president on July 1, 2023. Irvine succeeds Dr. William Craft, who will be retiring June 30, 2023, after 12 years of service to Concordia College.

“Colin is the perfect person to lead Concordia in the coming years as the landscape of higher education changes and evolves,” said Mary Ranum, chair of the Board of Regents. “He has a deep understanding of and commitment to the mission, vision, and values of Concordia College and Lutheran higher education.”

Irvine brings 20 years of experience in higher education through his time teaching and in executive leadership roles. Among his achievements at Augustana, the university established a College of Arts and Sciences, created four academic schools, launched a Center for Excellence in Teaching and Scholarship, and created a student well-being model.

Through strategic partnerships, Irvine led the creation of a Center for Interdisciplinary Studies, which has helped facilitate the design and launch of several new and fast-growing programs, such as Medical Humanities, Environmental Studies, Multimedia Entrepreneurship, and Neuroscience. Additionally, he helped start several new graduate programs, including a Master in Nursing, an MBA with a focus on leadership, and a soon-to-launch physical therapy doctorate program, which is the school’s first satellite program.

“I am truly honored to be named as Concordia’s next president, and I am excited and eager to bring my passion for the liberal arts, for experiential education, and for innovative and unique programs to the exciting work happening on campus and among the full Cobber community of caring and invested alumni,” Irvine said.

Prior to Augustana, Irvine was senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of Carroll College in Helena, Mont. He taught English, education, and environmental studies at Augsburg University from 2002 to 2015. Irvine earned his doctorate in English from Marquette University, a Master of Arts in American studies from the University of Notre Dame, and a Bachelor of Arts in English and history at Carroll College. A respected scholar, Irvine is the recipient of three Fulbright awards.

“Colin understands the trends, challenges and opportunities in higher education and will sustain and enhance Concordia’s longstanding track record of delivering an excellent liberal arts education, with a focus on professional development,” said Gary Henderson, chair of the presidential search committee and member of the Board of Regents. “He will be bold, nimble, and entrepreneurial in leading and managing change, growth, and innovation.”

Irvine’s formal inauguration will be set after the start of the Fall 2023 semester.

