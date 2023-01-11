Contests
City of Fargo asks drivers to move cars to help clear streets

Snowplow file graphic
Snowplow file graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo wants your help keeping the streets clear of snow.

The city says it will start working on residential snow removal on Wednesday, Jan. 11 during daytime hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work will continue through Friday, Jan. 13.

Crews ask people to move their cars off the streets so plows can go in and clear some of the built up snow.

The city plans to work north of I-94 and East of I-29 on Jan. 11, south of I-94 and east of I-29 on Jan. 12, and west of I-29 on Jan. 13.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

