Unhealthy Air & Fog Today. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Morning fog/smog possible again. A developing storm system will bring the next chance for precipitation starting as early as Tuesday afternoon/early evening. There may be a short period of mixed precipitation before a changeover to snow. Snow showers will continue overnight into Wednesday. Some breezier conditions may accompany as well.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Mixed precipitation will become snow between 1 am and daybreak. Could be icy areas, mainly along and south of I-94 and HWY 10. Some snow showers will continue into Wednesday late morning. Expect areas of 1 to 3″ of snow with a couple of pockets picking up more before the snow exits east. Temperatures Wednesday are looking to be very similar to the previous several days. Morning single digits to low teens with afternoon temps in the upper teens and low 20s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday will be drier with a bit of wind possible Friday with cooler air building in for a short stay. While still quiet, Friday also look to be much of the same, perhaps a pinch cooler as high pressure moves into the region.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend returns the beginning of the weekend. The winds will be out of the south which will help to bring warmer air into our area. As a result, we could see some afternoon highs reach up ABOVE FREEZING in some places. Lows will still be in the high single digits or teens. The winds will continue into Sunday, as well. There also appears to be a slight chance of light snow north of Highway 2 during the afternoon hours. However, it is hard to pinpoint track and timing this far out. Temperatures will be similar to those on Saturday.

MONDAY: We’re currently tracking the possibility for another round of snow that will move into the area early next week. Some models suggest the snow will begin on Sunday evening while other suggest Monday evening. Either way some snow is expected on Monday. Our warmer temperatures, however, will continue on Monday with lows around 20° and highs around 30°.

FORECAST DETAILS

