Tips on how to cut back on energy costs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s National Cut Energy Costs Day. There are simple steps homeowners can take to save some money this winter.

One of the biggest energy costs is heating. Experts say changing your furnace filter and cleaning out dryer vents could help bring on some savings.

Set your water heater thermostat to 120 degrees. Also installing a smart thermostat helps people control the temperature in their homes when they are out of town.

Other items in your home could be big energy drivers.

“Major appliances are a big driver of your electric bill, especially during the wither months,” said Paul Matthys, the vice president of member & energy services at Cass County Electric Cooperative.

Even simply swapping the type of light bulb used could save homeowners money.

If you have old fixtures that are incandescent, you can definitely change out your lightbulbs to LED and that should reduce your energy costs,” said Todd McFadden, the owner of McFadden Electric.

Over time appliances lose efficiency, experts say while updating them could have a high upfront cost, long-term there you could see some savings.

