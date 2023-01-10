State seeking several million dollars to tear down state hospital buildings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state hospital in Jamestown is seeking $2 million to cover the demolition costs of several buildings on its campus.

The money would demolish unused buildings for safety purposes, including the milk barn, pig barn, and water treatment plant buildings. That’s in addition to demolition that has already been approved for other parts of the campus, including tunnels connecting different buildings.

“Everything that can go bad is involved in these buildings. They’re old, there’s a lot of asbestos, and with the construction situation that we have in the state, it’s hard to find contractors,” said Representative Jon Nelson, R-Rugby.

It was proposed the $2 million be amended to $5 million to match the Governor’s budget. The committee didn’t take action on the bill on Monday.

