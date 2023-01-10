Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

State seeking several million dollars to tear down state hospital buildings

Hospital
Hospital(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state hospital in Jamestown is seeking $2 million to cover the demolition costs of several buildings on its campus.

The money would demolish unused buildings for safety purposes, including the milk barn, pig barn, and water treatment plant buildings. That’s in addition to demolition that has already been approved for other parts of the campus, including tunnels connecting different buildings.

“Everything that can go bad is involved in these buildings. They’re old, there’s a lot of asbestos, and with the construction situation that we have in the state, it’s hard to find contractors,” said Representative Jon Nelson, R-Rugby.

It was proposed the $2 million be amended to $5 million to match the Governor’s budget. The committee didn’t take action on the bill on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officials identify Ottertail man who died after going through ice
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
Six people taken into custody following police chase after Johntae Hudson’s funeral

Latest News

Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Benefit held for woman who had a heart attack Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Lake Park man loses home in New Year's Day fire Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
Deer jumps through butcher shop door Jan. 8, 2023
An ice fishing hole in Minnesota.
‘Common sense makes for a safer trip’: Remembering the importance of ice safety
Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools looking to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford